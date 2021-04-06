Zombie Army 4 Next-Gen Update Drops This Week, Xbox Series X Gets Exclusive 120fps Mode

Zombie Army 4

Get ready to splatter the undead with a new level of gruesome detail as Zombie Army 4: Dead War is getting a free next-gen update this week. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be getting dynamic 4K/60fps modes, although the XSX will also be getting an exclusive 1080p/120fps mode. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version will max out at 1080p/60fps. You can get the full rundown on how the game will run on next-gen consoles, below.

PlayStation 5

A Bloodborne Official PlayStation 5 60 FPS Patch Is Now Possible, According to Unofficial Patch Developer

  • 4K @ 60Hz only
  • Reduced loading times
  • DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

Xbox Series S

  • 1080p @ 60Hz only
  • Reduced loading times

Xbox Series X

  • Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings
  • Quality – 4k @ 60Hz
  • Performance – 1080p @ 120Hz
  • Reduced loading times
  • DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

In addition to the next-gen visual updates, this week’s Zombie Army 4 patch will include the following tweaks and improvements:

  • Balance changes have been applied to mission, Death Canal
  • Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic
  • New music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms
  • Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area
  • In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, ‘Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine’ objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area
  • In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages
  • On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell
  • General bug fixing and improvements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The PS5 version launches today (April 6) and the Xbox Series X/S versions will arrive on April 8.

