Zombie Army 4 Next-Gen Update Drops This Week, Xbox Series X Gets Exclusive 120fps Mode
Get ready to splatter the undead with a new level of gruesome detail as Zombie Army 4: Dead War is getting a free next-gen update this week. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be getting dynamic 4K/60fps modes, although the XSX will also be getting an exclusive 1080p/120fps mode. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version will max out at 1080p/60fps. You can get the full rundown on how the game will run on next-gen consoles, below.
PlayStation 5
- 4K @ 60Hz only
- Reduced loading times
- DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.
Xbox Series S
- 1080p @ 60Hz only
- Reduced loading times
Xbox Series X
- Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings
- Quality – 4k @ 60Hz
- Performance – 1080p @ 120Hz
- Reduced loading times
- DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.
In addition to the next-gen visual updates, this week’s Zombie Army 4 patch will include the following tweaks and improvements:
- Balance changes have been applied to mission, Death Canal
- Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic
- New music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms
- Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area
- In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, ‘Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine’ objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area
- In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages
- On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell
- General bug fixing and improvements
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The PS5 version launches today (April 6) and the Xbox Series X/S versions will arrive on April 8.
