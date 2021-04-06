Zombie Army 4 Next-Gen Update Drops This Week, Xbox Series X Gets Exclusive 120fps Mode

Get ready to splatter the undead with a new level of gruesome detail as Zombie Army 4: Dead War is getting a free next-gen update this week. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be getting dynamic 4K/60fps modes, although the XSX will also be getting an exclusive 1080p/120fps mode. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version will max out at 1080p/60fps. You can get the full rundown on how the game will run on next-gen consoles, below.

PlayStation 5

4K @ 60Hz only

Reduced loading times

DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

Xbox Series S

1080p @ 60Hz only

Reduced loading times

Xbox Series X

Includes quality/performance toggle with the following settings

Quality – 4k @ 60Hz

Performance – 1080p @ 120Hz

Reduced loading times

DRS enabled - The resolution of the image can drop below the target to ensure a smooth FPS.

In addition to the next-gen visual updates, this week’s Zombie Army 4 patch will include the following tweaks and improvements:

Balance changes have been applied to mission, Death Canal

Cross-platform multiplayer added for Windows 10 Store with Steam and Epic

New music, combat pieces and general gameplay pieces added across all platforms

Fixes applied to Damnation Valley to address issues raised with The Fan Service Challenge and with characters getting stuck in the Scaffolding Area

In chapter 4 of Deeper than Hell, ‘Stop Schweiger Completing The Occult Engine’ objective will now update after killing all the zombies present in the area

In chapter 4 of Alpine Blitz, players can no longer get stuck inside carriages

On Xbox, cut scene audio issues fixed in Deeper than Hell

General bug fixing and improvements

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The PS5 version launches today (April 6) and the Xbox Series X/S versions will arrive on April 8.