Menu
Company

Zenless Zone Zero Enters Beta Testing in Early August says Genshin Impact Dev HoYoverse

Nathan Birch
Jul 22, 2022
Zenless Zone Zero

Earlier this year, Genshin Impact developers HoYoverse announced their latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, a sci-fi urban RPG featuring the colorful characters and action the studio is known for. Given the wild popularity (and profitability) of Genshin, a lot of people have their eyes on Zenless Zone Zero, and soon some lucky folks will be able to try the game out for themselves.

HoYoverse has announced an August start date for their Zenless Zone Zero “tuning test” (their name for beta testing). Players will be able to sign up for the tuning text until next Wednesday (July 27).

Related StoryNathan Birch
Genshin Impact is So Hot it’s Been Tweeted About More than Wordle This Year
  • Test Start Time: August 5, 2022 at 10:00 (UTC+8)
  • Test End Time: To be announced later. Follow official news for more info.
  • Recruitment End Time: The recruitment will end on July 27 at 23:59 (UTC+8). The sign-up survey on our official website will be closed at that time, so remember to fill out the survey before the deadline. Please stay tuned for official announcements on test qualification issuance.
  • Test Type: Limited-account closed beta. No payment options will be available, and all data and progression will be deleted when the test ends.
  • Available on: PC and iOS
  • About the Tuning Test: This test is Zenless Zone Zero's first small-scale Tuning Test. Zenless Zone Zero is still in the development stage, and as such, content found in the beta test does not represent the final quality. Thank you for your support and understanding.

You can take the sign-up survey for the Zenless Zone Zero tuning test, right here. Haven’t been keeping up with ZZZ? Here’s a description of the game’s world…

"Contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the “Hollows”. They grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the “Ethereal” roam. New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, managed to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract valuable resources out of the Hollows. As New Eridube came the city of miracle and attracted more resettled residents, it also started the massive exploration of the Hollows for its perpetual expansion. The Hollows then became industrialized and monetized under the city’s administration, which gradually led to the increasing tension between monopolistic enterprises, gangs, conspirators, and fanatics.

Players in the game take on the role of a "Proxy" —a special professional who guides people in their exploration of Hollows. A great many people want to enter the Hollows for their own various reasons, and the "Proxies" are their indispensable partners. Players will help them explore the Hollows, battle their enemies, achieve their goals, and in the process learn more about their story."

Zenless Zone Zero has been announced for PC and mobile devices. A full release window has yet to be revealed.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order