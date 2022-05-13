Zenless Zone Zero Is an Urban Fantasy Action RPG from the Makers of Genshin Impact

Today, Chinese developer miHoYo, known as the maker of global success Genshin Impact, announced a new game called Zenless Zone Zero. This will be an urban fantasy action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic metropolitan city, although it will retain the anime visual style that made Genshin Impact so successful.

Contemporary civilization has been destroyed by a supernatural disaster known as the “Hollows”. They grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the “Ethereal” roam. New Eridu, the last urban civilization that survived the apocalypse, managed to thrive by acquiring the technology to extract valuable resources out of the Hollows. As New Eridube came the city of miracle and attracted more resettled residents, it also started the massive exploration of the Hollows for its perpetual expansion. The Hollows then became industrialized and monetized under the city’s administration, which gradually led to the increasing tension between monopolistic enterprises, gangs, conspirators, and fanatics. Players in the game take on the role of a "Proxy" —a special professional who guides people in their exploration of Hollows. A great many people want to enter the Hollows for their own various reasons, and the "Proxies" are their indispensable partners. Players will help them explore the Hollows, battle their enemies, achieve their goals, and in the process learn more about their story.

According to the press release, Zenless Zone Zero will allow players to take control of different characters like in Genshin Impact, unleashing 'unlimited QTE combos'. The developers also added a roguelike gameplay mechanic to the game.

MiHoYo Teases New Game Announcement with Countdown Website

It won't be easy to replicate the incredible popularity of Genshin Impact, which surpassed $3 billion of total spending just on mobile platforms according to Sensor Tower, not counting PC and consoles. Still, Zenless Zone Zero will definitely be on our radar; closed beta signups are live today for PC and iOS, and interested users can find out how to join here.