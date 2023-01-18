Zelda Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 vs Unreal Engine 4 Imagining Comparison Highlights Differences Between Both Versions

Remember 'CryZENx's' popular The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time fan remakes within Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5? Well, we now have a comparison video comparing the two.

Courtesy of YouTuber 'SiNKiLLeR', this new comparison video shows both fan imaginings running in Ultra settings with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Lumen. Based on this comparison video, it's pretty obvious that the Unreal Engine 5 version offers better lighting and looks more realistic than its Unreal Engine 4 counterpart. On the other hand, the UE4 concept video features a somewhat distinct art style with more accentuated colors.

It's an interesting comparison video for sure, and one that Zelda fans might want to check out. Check out the video down below:

As covered earlier, 'CryZENx's' UE5 imagining of Ocarina of Time currently features improved textures alongside Hyrule grass improvements. Also, this version offers Breath of the Wild-styled dynamic music that changes at night and with weather cycles. Whether this UE5 version will also support co-op play as seen in the UE4 imagining remains to be seen.

What do you think about this comparison video? Which version do you prefer? Hit the comments down below.

Originally released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is considered one of the best games ever created. The title was remastered in 3D for the Nintendo 3DS back in 2011.

With phenomenally re-mastered graphics and new stunning 3D visuals, fans of the original game and newcomers alike will be able to marvel at this gaming classic to join the daring adventures of one of video-gaming’s greatest heroes – Link!

Guide Link – a young boy who is tasked with saving the land of Hyrule from Ganondorf, the Gerudo King of Thieves. The evil Ganondorf is intent on gaining mastery both over the land of Hyrule and time itself and he is led by his ambition to overthrow the current Royal Family of Hyrule. It is up to Link to stop him in his tracks as you guide him on a magical journey through time. Explore vast landscapes, mythical temples, dungeons, towns, and villages, as well as interact with many different characters and battle various enemies – all in stunning 3D.

News Source: DSOGaming