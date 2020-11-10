Zelda Breath of the Wild New Mod Rebuilds Hyrule With Age of Calamity Content

A new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod has been released online recently, introducing content inspired by the soon-to-be-released Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The new mod, developed by banan039, rebuilds Hyrule the way it was 100 years before the Age of Calamity began. The mod currently features restored Sacred Ground Ruins, new towns, and labs inspired by the spin-off game releasing soon on Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been released on Nintendo Switch at launch, and a sequel is currently in development. While very little has been said about the game, it has been suggested that it will see a return of classic Zelda series dungeons.

Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule In this regard, the locations are worked out much deeper than in the original. At the very least, McVicker hints at the appearance of dungeons, strongly inspired by one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world

