A new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild freecam tool has been released online, opening up some interesting possibilities.

This tool lets players control the camera in any way they want, as shown in this short video posted on Reddit. The tool has been tested with Cemu version 1.22.2 and Zelda Breath of the Wild v1.5.0 DLC Ver 3.0.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC Character Pyra/Mythra to Release Today

This is a BOTW Freecam. Simply run it and it should work. Tested with Cemu 1.22.2 and Breath of the Wild v1.5.0 DLV Ver.3.0 (Support for other versions is not assured)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been receiving excellent support from the modding community, thanks to the fact that the game is fully playable on PC via the Cemu emulator. Among the mods that have been released so far are custom maps, unofficial expansions, and more.

Modding Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a great way to make the game feel fresh again and making the wait for its sequel more bearable. The next entry in the series, currently in development for Nintendo Switch, is rumored to feature dungeons in the vein of other 3D Zelda games and a slightly more linear experience.

Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule In this regard, the locations are worked out much deeper than in the original. At the very least, McVicker hints at the appearance of dungeons, strongly inspired by one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U worldwide.