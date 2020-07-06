Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Development May Be Close To Completion. as Voice Actors Claim Their Work is Finished

It's been over a year since we last saw of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but it seems like the development has been proceeding smoothly, so much that the game's development could be almost done.

As spotted by Video Games Chronicles, Game Reactor Spain reported that Spanish voice actors for Revali and Zelda revealed in a podcast that their work on Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is finished. Localized voice acting usually comes last, so this could be a very good indication that development is close to being finished.

Pokémon Unite is the Right Game at the Right Time

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been revealed during last year's E3 with a trailer, but nothing else has been shown since. According to rumors, the game will be slightly more linear than its predecessor, and it will feature dungeons like similar to those seen in other Zelda 3D games.

Unlike the first part, the game will be linear at the beginning. Canonically, Link already knows Hyrule, so there is no point in climbing the towers again Instead, the developers have filled the world with a miasmic version of Ganon, and until the infection is cleared from location to location, it will be impossible to move around the entire Hyrule In this regard, the locations are worked out much deeper than in the original. At the very least, McVicker hints at the appearance of dungeons, strongly inspired by one game that knows a lot about spreading dungeons around the open world

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is currently in development for Nintendo Switch. A release window has yet to be announced.