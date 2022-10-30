The Legend of Zelda BOTW RTX 4090 Showcase Looks Astonishing in 8K Resolution

A new graphical showcase has been released, showing off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being emulated on PC in 8K resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 4090.

We've seen plenty of Zelda BOTW Cemu videos over the past years, but we haven't seen the open-world Zelda game running on NVIDIA's RTX 4090 GPU. German YouTuber 'Digital Dreams' has now released a new video showing the 2017 title running on NVIDIA's latest GPU complete with the artist's custom ReShade ray tracing preset for Global Illumination. The results are pretty spectacular, to say the least, and show what a proper next-gen version of Zelda could look like. Of course, you'll need quite the setup to be able to emulate Breath of the Wild with these extreme settings.

For this video, Digital Dreams uses the above-mentioned GTX 4090, and an AMD Ryzen 9 7950xx CPU combined with plenty of cooling.

Check out the new BOTW showcase down below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released for the Nintendo Wii U and Switch back in 2017. A sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is slated for a release on the Switch on May 12, 2023.

