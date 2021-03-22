Large-Scale Zelda: BOTW Expansion Mod ‘Second Wind’ Released; Revises Existing Gameplay, Adds New Content & Packs Tweaks

The large-scale unofficial The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion mod ‘Second Wind’ has been released.

The project has been in the works for quite some time now and is aimed to add a third expansion to Breath of the Wild. The ‘Second Wind’ mod is a large-scale story expansion for the game that adds brand-new main and side quests, new weapons and armor, new gameplay elements, and various gameplay tweaks.

iPhone 13 Series Could See a Late September Launch, With Apple Aiming to Ship More Units Than iPhone 12 Lineup

After installing the ‘Second Wind’ mod, players will be greeted with a new DLC logo on Breath of the Wild’s title screen, replacing the original logo of the game. The mod is compatible with the CEMU Wii U PC emulator but requires the BOTW Cross-platform Mod loader (BMCL) in order to work. We’ve included some videos and screenshots of the mod in action down below:







At the moment of writing, the expansion includes the following new additions for BOTW:

15 Side Quests

8 Areas

2 Heart Containers

12 One-Handed Swords

10 Two-Handed Swords

4 Spears

4 Bows

12 Shields

35 Armour pieces

8 Enemies

28 Animals

13 Bosses

20 NPCs

New Korok Responses when finding Koroks

Those interested can download this impressive DLC-sized mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild via the modding team’s Discord server here.

StoreDot Is Creating a Buzz in the SPAC Sphere Amid Merger Rumors After the Company Wowed Analysts Earlier This Year by Revealing a Li-Ion Battery That Charges in 5 Minutes

Breath of the Wild was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch back in March of 2017. The game received two official expansions – The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad.

Nintendo is currently actively working on a sequel, for now, called Breath of the Wild 2. A release date hasn't been revealed just yet but recent rumors suggest that the title is releasing by the end of this year.