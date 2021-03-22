Large-Scale Zelda: BOTW Expansion Mod ‘Second Wind’ Released; Revises Existing Gameplay, Adds New Content & Packs Tweaks
The large-scale unofficial The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion mod ‘Second Wind’ has been released.
The project has been in the works for quite some time now and is aimed to add a third expansion to Breath of the Wild. The ‘Second Wind’ mod is a large-scale story expansion for the game that adds brand-new main and side quests, new weapons and armor, new gameplay elements, and various gameplay tweaks.
After installing the ‘Second Wind’ mod, players will be greeted with a new DLC logo on Breath of the Wild’s title screen, replacing the original logo of the game. The mod is compatible with the CEMU Wii U PC emulator but requires the BOTW Cross-platform Mod loader (BMCL) in order to work. We’ve included some videos and screenshots of the mod in action down below:
At the moment of writing, the expansion includes the following new additions for BOTW:
- 15 Side Quests
- 8 Areas
- 2 Heart Containers
- 12 One-Handed Swords
- 10 Two-Handed Swords
- 4 Spears
- 4 Bows
- 12 Shields
- 35 Armour pieces
- 8 Enemies
- 28 Animals
- 13 Bosses
- 20 NPCs
- New Korok Responses when finding Koroks
Those interested can download this impressive DLC-sized mod for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild via the modding team’s Discord server here.
Breath of the Wild was released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch back in March of 2017. The game received two official expansions – The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad.
Nintendo is currently actively working on a sequel, for now, called Breath of the Wild 2. A release date hasn't been revealed just yet but recent rumors suggest that the title is releasing by the end of this year.
