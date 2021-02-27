ZALMAN Announces the Z9 Iceberg Mid-Tower PC Case

ZALMAN has introduced the Z9 Iceberg mid-tower PC case, which comes in either a black color scheme or a white color scheme. The Z9 Iceberg PC case's unique design offers an incredibly unique and distinctive front panel with a mesh air vent hole on each side of the front panel. This design also features a tempered glass side panel, allowing users to show off their internal components while allowing for substantially increased protection. ZALMAN has yet to release any pricing information for the Z9 Iceberg mid-tower PC case.

The Z9 Iceberg PC case comes in two color schemes: a black and a white color scheme

The design of the Z9 Iceberg mid-tower PC case creates a striking appearance, which allows this case to be easily recognized even at a distance. This design also includes a tempered glass side panel, and This glass side panel features a 4 mm thickness, which gives this case much more protection. The Z9 Iceberg comes in two distinct colors, a white color scheme, and a black color scheme. These colors are created using an advanced coating technique with a very fine powder that allows it to speak evenly and easily across the PC case's metal. This case also comes with a removable magnetic dust filter on both the case's top panel and the case's bottom.

darkFlash Launches the DLH21 Mini-ITX PC Case





For compatibility, the Z9 Iceberg PC case can support a VGA length of 390 mm, a CPU cooler height of 185 mm, and a maximum PSU length of 270 mm when the HDD drive cage is installed, and 390 mm when the HDD drive cage is removed. The Z9 Iceberg PC case can support either four 3.5" HDD or five 2.5" SSD storage drives.

The Z9 Iceberg PC case comes with two pre-installed 140 mm fans, one mounted in the front panel and another mounted to the rear panel. This fan features a hydro bearing and a maximum fan speed of 800 RPM and creates a maximum airflow of 45 CFM. These fans create just 20 dBA of noise at the maximum fan speed.

ZALMAN has yet to release any pricing information or when these PC cases will be available for purchase.