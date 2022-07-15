Menu
Company

Elden Ring and Nintendo Switch Continue their Dominance of NPD Charts in June

Nathan Birch
Jul 15, 2022
Elden Ring Amazon Prime Day

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for June 2022, and it was another somewhat down month for the industry. Overall, players spent $4.3 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in June, representing a year-on-year decrease of 11 percent. On the hardware front, the Switch came out on top in terms of unit sales, while the PS5 was top in terms of dollar sales due to its high asking price. It seems the Xbox Series X/S has ended its brief run atop the charts.

Turning to the software side of things, Elden Ring continued its impressive run, once again topping the charts (which its done in 4 of the 5 months since it launched). As for new games, it was a mixed bag – Mario Strikers: Battle League came in at #3, the only debut in the top 10. F1 22 came in at #12, although that can be explained by the fact that only those with early access got to play in June. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (#16), Sonic Origins (#17), and The Quarry (#19) do not have similar excuses for their low debut numbers.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Genshin Impact is So Hot it’s Been Tweeted About More than Wordle This Year

Here are June’s top 20 games according to NPD:

1) Elden Ring

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3) Mario Strikers: Battle League

4) MLB The Show 22

5) Overwatch

Related StoryNathan Birch
Amazon Prime Day Offers Deals on Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, and More than 30 Free Games

6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7) Nintendo Switch Sports

8) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

9) Final Fantasy VII Remake

10) Minecraft

11) Call of Duty: Vanguard

12) F1 22

13) Monster Hunter Rise

14) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hiokami Chronicles

15) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

17) Sonic Origins

18) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

19) The Quarry

20) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2022 thus far:

1) Elden Ring

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

4) Horizon Forbidden West

5) MLB The Show 22

6) Call of Duty: Vanguard

7) Gran Turismo 7

8) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

9) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10) Madden NFL 22

The NPD predicts Elden Ring will be the #1 game of 2022 when all is said and done – will it continue to dominate the charts until Call of Duty comes out this Fall? We shall see.

Products mentioned in this post

Call of Duty: Vanguard
USD 29
Elden Ring
USD 50
F1 22
USD 60

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order