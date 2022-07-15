Elden Ring and Nintendo Switch Continue their Dominance of NPD Charts in June

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for June 2022, and it was another somewhat down month for the industry. Overall, players spent $4.3 billion on games, additional content, and hardware in June, representing a year-on-year decrease of 11 percent. On the hardware front, the Switch came out on top in terms of unit sales, while the PS5 was top in terms of dollar sales due to its high asking price. It seems the Xbox Series X/S has ended its brief run atop the charts.

Turning to the software side of things, Elden Ring continued its impressive run, once again topping the charts (which its done in 4 of the 5 months since it launched). As for new games, it was a mixed bag – Mario Strikers: Battle League came in at #3, the only debut in the top 10. F1 22 came in at #12, although that can be explained by the fact that only those with early access got to play in June. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (#16), Sonic Origins (#17), and The Quarry (#19) do not have similar excuses for their low debut numbers.

Here are June’s top 20 games according to NPD:

1) Elden Ring

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3) Mario Strikers: Battle League

4) MLB The Show 22

5) Overwatch

6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7) Nintendo Switch Sports

8) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

9) Final Fantasy VII Remake

10) Minecraft

11) Call of Duty: Vanguard

12) F1 22

13) Monster Hunter Rise

14) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hiokami Chronicles

15) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

16) Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

17) Sonic Origins

18) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

19) The Quarry

20) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2022 thus far:

1) Elden Ring

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

3) Pokemon Legends: Arceus

4) Horizon Forbidden West

5) MLB The Show 22

6) Call of Duty: Vanguard

7) Gran Turismo 7

8) Kirby and the Forgotten Land

9) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10) Madden NFL 22

The NPD predicts Elden Ring will be the #1 game of 2022 when all is said and done – will it continue to dominate the charts until Call of Duty comes out this Fall? We shall see.