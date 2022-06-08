Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Playable Demo Now Available on the eShop; New Trailer Released

A new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes playable demo is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, allowing players to try out the upcoming new entry in the series.

The new demo, which is available right now in all regions, allows players to try out the game from the very beginning up until Chapter 4 for each route. All progress made in the demo can also be carried to the final game when it becomes available later this month.

A new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer has also been released today, providing a new look at story, characters, and gameplay. You can check it out below.

Step into the shoes of Shez as you join Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters, such as the Ashen Wolves, in epic, real-time battles across Fódlan. The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories set in the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe, each with a different outcome. Play through the first few chapters of the demo today, and then transfer your save data to the full game when it comes out on June 24, only on Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches on Nintendo Switch on June 24th worldwide.