YouTube for iOS Updated with HDR Support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

YouTube for iOS now supports HDR playback on Apple's latest smartphones, namely the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

HDR YouTube has been around for quite a while and users of the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro have been enjoying the feature. But today, YouTube for iOS has been upgraded to support Apple's latest smartphone hardware - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Simply find an HDR video on YouTube (there are tons of them) and it will start playing in HDR instantly. You can instantly see that it's an HDR video as the video portion on the display will exclusively go up in brightness.

If you don't see the feature live for you yet, simply close the YouTube app from the app switcher and launch again.

Please keep in mind that HDR is only supported on devices that feature an OLED display.

