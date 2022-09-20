Menu
Company

YouTube Doesn’t Really Care if You Dislike a Video on the Platform

Furqan Shahid
Sep 20, 2022, 06:56 AM EDT
YouTube Doesn't Really Care if You Dislike a Video on the Platform

When it comes to watching videos on YouTube, you get access to a number of ways through which you can control what appears on your feed and one of the most prominent features happens to be the option to dislike a video via the button. However, a new study has revealed that pressing the dislike button on YouTube hardly works and does not really prevent similar videos from showing up on your feed.

A Mozilla study used an open-source web extension called RegretsReporter and gathered insight into recommendations from thousands of users.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Apple App Store is Going to Start Charging More for Apps and In-App Purchases in Certain Regions

Using the Dislike Button Only Stops 12% of Unwanted Video Recommendations

The data showed that the dislike button only stopped 12% of unwanted video recommendations. The team defined a bad or unwanted recommendation video as a video that is similar to the video they had previously rejected.

While this might not matter to anyone, this is a disappointing turn of events for YouTube and it clearly suggests that the company is more than willing to ignore any explicit feedback about its recommendations in a bit to increase the viewing statistics After all, one would think that clicking something as prominent as a dislike button is going to adjust the recommendations.

In such a case, what Google and YouTube, in extension, can do, is make the platform more stable, accessible, and easy to understand, especially how a lot of people around the world are using YouTube and there are times when some videos just become annoying across the board. You can read the full report here.

Do you think YouTube needs to fix this or is it something that can be annoying without any concern? Let us know what your thoughts are below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order