YouTube Doesn’t Really Care if You Dislike a Video on the Platform

When it comes to watching videos on YouTube, you get access to a number of ways through which you can control what appears on your feed and one of the most prominent features happens to be the option to dislike a video via the button. However, a new study has revealed that pressing the dislike button on YouTube hardly works and does not really prevent similar videos from showing up on your feed.

A Mozilla study used an open-source web extension called RegretsReporter and gathered insight into recommendations from thousands of users.

Using the Dislike Button Only Stops 12% of Unwanted Video Recommendations

The data showed that the dislike button only stopped 12% of unwanted video recommendations. The team defined a bad or unwanted recommendation video as a video that is similar to the video they had previously rejected.

While this might not matter to anyone, this is a disappointing turn of events for YouTube and it clearly suggests that the company is more than willing to ignore any explicit feedback about its recommendations in a bit to increase the viewing statistics After all, one would think that clicking something as prominent as a dislike button is going to adjust the recommendations.

In such a case, what Google and YouTube, in extension, can do, is make the platform more stable, accessible, and easy to understand, especially how a lot of people around the world are using YouTube and there are times when some videos just become annoying across the board. You can read the full report here.

Do you think YouTube needs to fix this or is it something that can be annoying without any concern? Let us know what your thoughts are below.