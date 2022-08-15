YouTube Could Start Selling Individual Streaming Services

Companies like Apple, Amazon, and Roku are already letting their users subscribe to third-party streaming services using a single login. For instance, Prime Video Channels lets you sign up for Paramount Plus using your Amazon account, which helps in leveraging your Amazon billing info and letting you watch your favorite shows using Prime Video. Now, something like this could be coming to YouTube.

YouTube Wants You to Have All our Streaming Services in One Place

Now, a new report from Wall Street Journal reports that YouTube is planning on launching a "channel store" that would serve as the same purpose. The feature has been under development for 18 months and the launch is as close to this fall.

The source has also explained that YouTube's Channel Store will allow users to choose the streaming services of their choice through the YouTube app. For the sake of comparison, YouTube TV service offers more than 80 channels for $65 a month.

Whatever the case might be, a YouTube channel store could end up being more convenient than directly subscribing to a number of streaming services. The new approach would let you sign up and pay for various services through your Google account and would reduce the need to have separate payment credentials and streaming accounts, for that matter.

However, it is also worth noting that YouTube could start charging money or taking a slice of revenue from reach subscription via this channel store. So, that is definitely a concern that some people might have. Still, it looks like an interesting initiative based on how it actually is implemented.