Your iPhone Will Greet You With a ‘hello’ on First Launch of iOS 15

Apple recently announced its highly anticipated iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at its annual WWDC 2021 event. In addition to this, the company has also made developer betas available to download. If you are a developer, you can download the latest iOS 15 beta right now, on your compatible iPhone. Other than this, there is a pretty neat greeting coming with the latest release. Your iPhone will now greet you with a 'hello" on the first launch of iOS 15.

Upon First Launch of iOS 15. Your iPhone Will Greet You With a 'hello'

As mentioned earlier, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are major updates coming to your iPhone and iPad later this year. While both of these updates are packed with forward-facing features, Apple has made sure that the user experience remains friendly throughout. With the launch of the new M1 iMac, Apple added a classic throwback with a 'hello' message when you first turned it on. Well, it seems Apple has also made it available on your iPhone.

On the first launch of iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, your iPhone or iPad will greet you with a welcome animation which reads 'hello' in the classic Mac font. Take note that the animation only appears once, the first time when you update to iOS 15. The animation shows the 'hello' handwriting scripts in different languages. To be fair, the addition is very cute and shows how Apple pays attention to detail.

As of right now, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are available as a developer beta. However, the company says that the iOS 15 public beta will be available sometime next month.

