Looking to Upgrade to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2? Check Out What is New

Apple announced the new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 platforms for iPhone and Android at its WWDC event earlier this month. The company also released the first beta of its operating system to developers for testing purposes. Now, the company has seen fit to release beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers. If you are a developer, you can download the beta right now on your compatible iPhone and iPad models. If you are updating from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 1, we have compiled a list of all the major additions coming with beta 2.

Check Out What Major Additions Does iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Have to Offer With the New Beta 2

As mentioned, you can install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 on your compatible iPhone and iPad models right now. As for features, the new beta brings a plethora of new forward-facing additions that the company announced at its WWDC 2021 event. Check all the major features down below.

SharePlay

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 bring SharePlay to the FaceTime platform which the company announced earlier this year. It will give users the option to share their screen with another person even when they are on a call. At the time of launch, SharePlay only works for Apple TV and Apple TV. However, third-party support will be added soon to the platform.

Updated Apple Maps and Apple Books Icon

The latest beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates icons for Apple Maps and Apple Books. While the icon is more or less similar to the previous iteration, it is more colorful and appealing.

iPadOS 15 Quick Note

You can now trigger a Quick Note in iPadOS beta 2. All you have to do is swipe from the bottom right corner of the display. While it was possible in beta 1 as well but it could only be triggered by the Apple Pencil.

Reload Button in Safari for iPadOS 15

Safari Now has a dedicated Reload button which was missing in the previous beta build. The button appears when you hover the mouse over the URL bar.

Other Additions

Ability to use the camera in multiple windows on the screen.

iOS 15 beta 2 brings support for new Memoji stickers for customization.

iCloud Relay in beta 2 now gives you the option to select IP address Location Settings.

Now Playing Player on lock screen features tweaked corners.

Focus UI sees a slight refresh in design with a new option for triggering Focus schedules.

Improved Shortcuts with the ability to see what is on the screen for receiving input without a share sheet.

iOS 15 will now let apps gain access to more RAM.

There are numerous other minor tweaks in beta 2 of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 that you can check out. The new beta is available for developers at this point and the public beta will be rolled out sometime next month. Do you think the iOS 15 betas are more stable compared to last year? Let us know in the comments.