Your Apple Watch Might Show Incorrect Altitude Readings in Unusual Weather

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 and the affordable Apple Watch SE in September of last year. While the duo has its perks over its predecessors, there seems to be an issue with both models pertaining to measuring altitude and more. According to findings, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE might show you incorrect altitude readings in unusual weather conditions. Let's dive in to see some more details on the issue.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE May Not Record Correct Altitude Readings in Unusual Weather Conditions

As noted by iPhone-ticker.de, altitude readings recorded by your Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE may be incorrect in unexpected weather conditions. Apple has made some drastic changes in the new Apple Watch models as they boast the next-gen always-on altimeter which is capable of providing real-time elevation information. According to Apple, the altimeter cross-references information from GPS and Wi-Fi networks nearby to detect the most accurate and minute changes in the level of elevation.

Nonetheless, some Apple Watch users in Germany have reported incorrect altitude readings by a huge margin. Users report that the elevation level recorded was 200 to 300 meters above the normal while the measurement was recorded perfectly in the past. Apple's German support forum points to a period of low air pressure which was causing Apple's altimeter to record incorrect readings. Since Apple does not allow users to recalibrate the altimeter manually, it is not clear how long does it take for the Apple Watch to recalibrate itself automatically.

Take note that the Apple Watch should track correct readings when tracking a hike. This is due to the fact that Apple Watch records altitude relative to the point from where it starts. As of now, the Apple Watch is not using GPS information to link barometric measurements to the location of the user. This will enable the Apple Watch to identify the weather condition that alters the altitude readings. Moreover, this would further prompt the altimeter recalibration.

Users are still receiving incorrect altitude readings in Germany. Some users have also discovered that factory-resetting the Apple Watch recalibrates the altimeter. If this works, it is still a workaround and a hassle. Apple has not shared any statements regarding the matter at this point in time. However, we will keep you guys posted as soon as we have news regarding the subject.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the subject? Have you been experiencing issues of the sort? Let us know in the comments.