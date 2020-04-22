Apple's 2018 iPad Pro is currently seeing a price drop of more than $200, depending on which model you are getting. And stocks are very, very limited!

Grab Apple's Now-Discontinued 2018 iPad Pro at an Extremely Low Price, But Stocks are Extremely Limited so Act Fast

Apple's now-discontinued iPad Pro is no different from the latest 2020 model. The only difference is the inclusion of an ultra-wide angle camera, LiDAR sensor and extra RAM. Everything else is the same. Which means if you get a good deal on the older 2018 model, just go for that. And Amazon is clearing out its stock of the older iPad Pro and you can save up to $200 and beyond depending on the configuration you are getting. The discount applies to both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. This also includes the Space Gray and Silver color options.

Both tablets, apart from the screen size, feature a Liquid Retina display, Face ID, USB-C, the ultra-fast A12X Bionic chip, four speaker system, 12-megapixel cameras, true-depth sensor and Apple's latest and greatest iPadOS software update. In short, the outgoing iPad Pro is an extremely capable device and you should totally get it given the savings that are available right now.

Edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Usb-c connector for charging and accessories

Ios 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

Remember, you really have to go through all the configurations in order to find out how much you end up saving. There is a high probability that your favorite configuration is no longer in stock and probably won't be, forcing you to go for something else. But play the game, the prices are great and the product is amazing.

