You Can Now Play the Iconic ‘Super Mario 64’ On Your iPhone or Mac’s Browser

You now have the option available to play the nostalgic Super Mario 64 on your iPhone, iPad, any other device. You read that correctly, you can play the Nintendo's iconic Super Mario 64 inside your iOS or Android browser. However, we are not sure how long would it take Nintendo to take the game down but as long as it is here, you should check it out.

Simply Launch the Website and Play Super Mario 64 in the Browser of Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Any Other Device

The website on which the game is available stems from a GitHub project page called the "Super Mario 64 decomp project." As mentioned earlier, you can play the game on any Apple product as well as Android (via Nintendo Life). The game was first reported in April and Nintendo has not taken it down as of yet. Henceforth, the Super Mario 64 game has been available for a while now with no sign of being put down.

More Evidence of WhatsApp for iPad App Shows Up, Brace Yourselves for the Imminent Launch

If you are interested in checking the iconic Super Mario 64 game for yourself, head over to this link. Take note that you should first connect your device with a Bluetooth controller. You can pair your iPhone or iPad with a PlayStation or Xbox controller. Once you are done and dusted with the pairing process, you can play the game with ease, Moreover, you have the option to save the progress of your game as well. However, if you clear the cache of your device's browser, the saved data will be deleted.

If you are playing the game on a PC or a Mac, take note that the Nintendo 64 buttons have been remapped. While it is a bit confusing, the site will guide you on the controls before you begin the game. The Nintendo Super Mario 64 was released back in 1996 and only weighs 8MB. By today's standards, the operations to port the game on your device's browser are doable.

While there are many ways to play the game, you can now finally play the Super Mario 64 on your browser. This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to give it a shot? Let us know in the comments.