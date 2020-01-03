You Can Now Engrave Emojis on AirPods Charging Case

Apple now allows customers to engrave emojis on their AirPods charging case, when buying them directly from Apple's online store. Customers could previously add only text and numbers as engravings on AirPods, but this new update adds a list of support emojis that can be laser engraved.

The new update is mentioned on Apple's homepage with the title "New personal engraving options, from A to emoji". Users can engrave second-generation AirPods charging case (both wired and wireless) as well as AirPods Pro wireless charging case.

Here is how the emoji engraving screen looks like in the online Apple store:

Customers can chose between a single emoji or text to personalize their AirPod charing case. Both emoji and text are not supported at the same time which is disappointing. Apple is supporting a list of 31 emojis which include popular variants like smiley face, face with tongue sticking out, animals like cow, cat, dog, hand gestures and other characters like ghost and robot. The popular poop emoji is also available as an option. The emojis are laser engraved and do not support any colors.

The emoji engraving option is available in all markets where text engraving was already an option. Apple does not charge anything for engraving as it's offered as a free personalization option. Before you go ahead and add laser engraving to your AirPods charging case, note that the order and delivery times are usually longer for engraved products. Engravings also have a potential impact on the resale value of your product.

