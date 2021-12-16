You Can Now Create Apps on iPad Using Apple’s Swift Playgrounds 4

Today, Apple has seen fit to release Swift Playground 4 update which has been in the development phase for a while. The new version of the app will allow iPad users to create iPhone and iPad apps without a Mac. What this means is that you can create apps for iPhone and iPad on the go and you do not even need a Mac to do it. Scroll down to read more details on the new update and what else does it have in store for developers.

Swift Playgrounds 4 Will Allow Developers to Create iOS and iPadOS Apps on Their iPad Without a Mac

As mentioned earlier, developers can now take advantage of the new Swift Playgrounds 4 app on their iPad to create iOS and iPadOS apps and it does not require a Mac. The new update also comes with App Store Connect integration which will allow developers to upload their app to the App Store. In addition, the new App Preview feature will show live updates when you make changes in the app. Check out Apple's release notes for the Swift Playgrounds 4.

Swift Playgrounds 4.0 features:

- Build iPhone and iPad apps with SwiftUI right on your iPad (requires iPadOS 15.2 or later)

- App Store Connect integration lets you upload your finished app to the App Store

- App Preview shows live updates as you make changes to your app

- Full-screen preview lets you see your app edge-to-edge

- Smart, inline code suggestions help you write code quickly and accurately

- App Projects make it easy to move projects to Xcode and back

- Project-wide search finds results across multiple files

- Snippets Library provides hundreds of SwiftUI controls, symbols, and colors

- Swift Package support lets you include publicly-available code to enhance your apps

Before you start developing apps on your iPad, take note that designing as well as uploading an app requires the latest iPadOS 15.2 software update from Apple. If you are interested, you can download the latest version of Swift Playground from the App Store for free. Other than this, Apple has also seen fit to release Swift Playgrounds 4 for the Mac with support for Swift 5.5.

How do you like the idea of creating iOS and iPadOS apps on your iPad without a computer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.