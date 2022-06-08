You Can Lock Your Hidden and Recently Deleted Photos Albums in iOS 16

iOS 16 is bringing a plethora of new features forward for the iPhone which will give users a more personalized experience. Apple announced iOS 16 recently with a revamped Lock Screen that will display widgets for information at a glance. Moreover, Apple is also allowing developers to take control and update their apps accordingly. Other than this, Apple is also adding a new feature to the Photos app on iOS 16 - the ability to lock your Hidden and Recently Deleted Albums.

You Will Finally Be Able to Lock Your Hidden and Recently Deleted Photos Albums in iOS 16

iOS 16 brings various visual changes to the mix compared to iOS 15 last year. According to Apple, the Hidden and Recently Deleted Albums will be locked by default in iOS 16. At this point in time, both albums are visible and anyone can see them if your iPhone is not protected with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode.

Apple's decision will allow enhanced protection for Photos that you keep in the Hidden and Recently Deleted Album. It is great to see iOS 16 finally bringing locked folders in the Photos app. In contrast, Android users have used the feature for a while now. You can check out more details on major iOS 16 features in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. How did you like the new locked folders coming with iOS 16? Let us know in the comments.