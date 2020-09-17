Dirt 5 Xbox Series S Footage Shows What Microsoft’s Less-Powerful System Can Do

What will next-gen games look like running on the Xbox Series S? Right now, it’s a big question mark, as pretty much all trailers for next-gen Xbox games are shown running on PC or the more-powerful Xbox Series X. Well, the folks at Codemasters have done us a service, and provided a quick peek at Dirt 5 running specifically on Xbox Series S hardware at 1440p (the maximum resolution for most games on the system). Check it out below.

Looking okay, but overall, fairly current-gen. Granted, Dirt 5 isn’t going to be most cutting-edge next-gen game, but I feel like other trailers have looked better than the one above. Case in point, Codemasters also released the following fresh look at the next-gen version of the game.

Need to know more about Dirt 5? Take a minute to check out Wccftech’s hands-on preview, and the following list of key features:

Blaze a trail across the globe - Take a trip around the world and race over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning environments complete with dynamic weather and time of day.

- Take a trip around the world and race over 70+ unique routes across 10 different global locations in stunning environments complete with dynamic weather and time of day. Push the limits with incredible cars - Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars.

- Get behind the wheel of an eclectic and exciting roster of cars. Conquer the toughest terrain with boulder-beating machines, take iconic rally cars to new locations, or feel the power of 900bhp sprint cars. Own the spotlight - World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing.

- World-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North head up the cast of DIRT 5’s story-driven Career mode. Under the tutelage of an icon, all eyes are on you to become the new star of an amplified world of off-road racing. Compete or co-operate in off-road action - Local split-screen of up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends.

- Local split-screen of up to four players on offline modes, including Career, makes DIRT 5 the perfect couch multiplayer racing game as you battle for position with your friends. Create, share, discover - Playgrounds is a brand new DIRT experience, as you design, discover and play on player-made racing arenas. Build up and throw down in Gymkhana, Gate Crasher and Smash Attack events!

Dirt 5 races onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 6, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches on November 10. The game will presumably also be available on PS5 at launch (November 12 or November 19, depending on where you live) but that’s yet to be confirmed.