Yakuza: Like a Dragon Releases This November In The West; PlayStation 5 Version, PC System Requirements Confirmed

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases this November in the West, SEGA confirmed today.

Confirmed as part of IGN's coverage of Comic-Con@Home, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released in November on PC via the Windows Store and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Xbox Series X version will be released this Holiday, and the PlayStation 5 version at a later time. It has also been confirmed that a PlayStation 5 upgrade path is being planned for the Western release.

The PC system requirements have also been revealed. You can find them below.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 8.1 Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 | AMD FX-8350 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB Storage: 40 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB Storage: 50 GB available space



Yakuza: Like a Dragon shakes the series' tried and true formula by introducing a new protagonist for the time ever as well as a turn-based combat system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist for the first time since the series' inception over a decade ago - Ichiban Kasuga, a low-level yakuza member looking to prove his worth, and follows him and his motley crew of unlikely allies as they attempt to rise from rags to riches in this modern human drama. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is much more than just a new chapter in the Yakuza series. Much like the new English title itself, Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a complete reimagining of the franchise, a landmark to coincide with the series' 15th anniversary. With the bulk of the game taking place in the large-scale, painstakingly-realized setting of Ijincho in Yokohama, players will explore an entirely new side of Japan never-before-seen in the series. Not only that, but Yakuza: Like a Dragon's combat system has undergone a major overhaul, combining Yakuza's established brawling action with a turn-based RPG battle system.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this November. The Xbox Series X version will release this Holiday, while the PlayStation 5 version will come at a later time.