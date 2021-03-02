Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5, PS4 Pro Comparison Video Highlights Visual Differences, Faster Load Times and More

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been upgraded today for PlayStation 5, bringing faster load times, improved resolution and performance, and more.

A new comparison video shared by ThePapiGFunk compares the new generation version of the latest entry in the series with the PlayStation 4 Pro version. Load times are slightly faster, and the visual differences don't appear to be massive.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 to Fully Exploit PS5, Intergrade Yuffie Chapter Detailed

60 FPS support is always welcome for any type of game, but it does not fundamentally change how Yakuza: Like a Dragon plays, as the game is the first entry in the series by SEGA to feature turn-based combat. Even with the changes to the series' formula, the game is a great RPG, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The mean streets of Yokohama offer the opportunity for a new cast, a new suit, and a new hero. Ichiban Kasuga might not be the role model in the same way that Kiryu-chan was, but this dragon's quest might be the most fun Yakuza title to date!

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.