XPG today announces the XPG GAIA mini gaming PC. The XPG GAIA is a compact 5-liter system designed for gamers and creators who have limited desktop space but don't want to compromise computing power and features.

XPG GAIA Mini Is A Small Form Factor PC based on Intel's NUC 9 Extreme 'Ghost Canyon' Design

Based on Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit - Ghost Canyon, the XPG GAIA sports up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK processor that operates at up to 5.0GHz and features eight cores. It also generates less heat and consumes fewer power thanks to its low TDP of 45W. What's more, the XPG GAIA can be equipped with an additional graphics card, up to 202mm to make it future-proof.

Zotac Announces The ZBOX Q Series Mini PC Workstation Featuring Nvidia’s Quadro RTX 3000 GPU And Intel’s Core i7-10750H Processor







Some features of the XPG GAIA Mini PC include:

5L Form Factor - Smaller than a Console

Easy-to-Install Modular Design

Intel Core i9-9980HK / i7-9750H Processor

Sorted XPG 32GB DDR4 DRAM

Award-Winning 2TB XPG SX8200 Pro SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Great for Gaming, Content Creation, Entertainment, and Productivity

Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth

Excellent I/O Connectivity Including Thunderbolt 3

80 Plus Platinum

With a compact 5-liter form factor, the XPG GAIA will free up precious space on desktops or tables to keep things tidy. Its size makes it ideal for smaller spaces, such as dorm rooms, studio apartments, and small offices. The small form factor also makes it relatively easy to move around should the need arise, great for bringing to LAN parties or influencers on-the-go. Its clean and minimalist exterior design with side mesh panels fit perfectly in just about any space. Beyond just form, the side mesh panels also provide effective optimal thermal control and cooling superior to that of notebook PCs.









The XPG GAIA comes with 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz sorted DRAM, which provides ultimate stability and breathtaking speeds while also supporting Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking. Meanwhile, an award-winning XPG SX8200 Pro solid-state drive offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 per second. Also, it has a powerful yet highly efficient Flex ATX power supply with a 500W 80 Plus Platinum rating, which can maintain low noise levels of up to 40dB, ensuring minimal distraction.

Beyond its core performance characteristics, the XPG GAIA also comes with a host of essential features that will make gaming and content creation at home more effortless. With Wi-Fi 6 support, the XPG GAIA enables routers to communicate with more devices at once and send data to multiple devices in the same broadcast with a wider transmission range. Moreover, users will also enjoy versatile I/O connectivity with Thunderbolt 3 for hassle-free connectivity with additional monitors and other external devices.