XMG Unveils The NEO 15 & NEO 17 Featuring The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Series CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

XMG has just announced upgrades to its high-end NEO range of portable gaming laptops with the inclusion of the Intel 11th generation Tiger Lake-H series processors and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop graphics cards. The models that feature these new parts are the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 (M21).

XMG NEO 15 & NEO 17 Come Equipped With Up To The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H Core i7-11800H & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile

XMG offers the option to choose between the AMD CPU platform and Intel CPU platform, denoted by the M21 for Intel and E21 for AMD. At the beginning of 2021, XMG made the E21 generation of the NEO 15 and NEO 17 available with the AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile CPUs, and now they are making the M21 generation of the NEO 15 and NEO 17 available with Intel Tiger Lake-H series CPUs. The NEO 15 and NEO 17 come equipped with up to the 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-11800H which features a TDP of 45 watts and a boost clock up to 4.6GHz.

Newegg Shuffle – May 19th: Multiple Models Of The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & The AMD Radeon RX 6700XT Graphics Cards Available In Today’s Shuffle





















In terms of graphics, the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 come equipped with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 which has its TDP upgraded from 150W up to 165W. The 165W TDP is achieved through the base 150W TDP and an extra 15W from Dynamic Boost 2.0. If the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 has too much power for you, XMG also offers the RTX 3070 and 3060. The new Intel Tiger Lake-H processor allows for the graphics card to be connected via 16 PCI Express 4.0 lanes and also adds Thunderbolt 4 support on these laptops. In the memory department, the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 come equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The storage amount hasn't been specified, but XMG did say that it will come equipped with up to a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD.

























Both the XMG NEO 15 and NEO 17 come equipped with a WQHD IPS panel running at 165 Hz with 95 percent sRGB coverage. The max brightness is 350 nits and the only difference between the two panels is the size. Portability was an important factor for XMG and the dimension of both the NEO 15 and NEO 17 reflect that with the NEO 15 being 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm and the NEO 17 being 395.7 x 260.8 x 27.45 mm. The NEO 15 comes in at 2.2kg (4.85lbs) and the NEO 17 comes in at 2.5kg (5.5lbs). The keyboard is optomechanical with tactile silent switches.

XMG has not specified exact pricing citing volatile hardware prices, but expect the starting price for both the NEO 15 and NEO 17 to be €1949 ($2,370 US). The exact pricing will be made available in the preorder phase which is expected to begin in early June and order fulfillment is expected in late June. XMG is also working to add the 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors to the XMG CORE and PRO series.