XMG has unveiled its premium line of Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPU powered notebooks, the XMG Ultra 17. The high-end notebooks are based on the Z490 platform and feature an LGA 1200 CPU socket which allows support for unlocked CPUs, all the way up to the 10 core, Core i9-10900K.

XMG Ultra 17 Premium Enthusiast Notebooks Unleashed - Intel Core i9-10900K & NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER In The Ultimate Notebook Combo

XMG already showed us what's possible with their own high-end notebooks, offering up to AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X 16 Core CPUs in the XMG APEX 15 notebook. While the APEX 15 lineup features the AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen Desktop CPUs, the Ultra 17 would feature Intel's 10th Gen Desktop CPUs. The main difference as the name suggests is that the APEX 15 is a 15" notebook design while the Ultra features a larger 17" form factor.

Legends never die: As the icon of uncompromising desktop replacement gaming, the new XMG ULTRA 17 rises with the most brutal performance a laptop could ever put in the hands of the most demanding gamers. The interaction of Intel desktop processors with up to ten computing cores for the first time and NVIDIA's ray tracing-capable GeForce graphics cards up to the RTX 2080 SUPER manifests a unique performance disclosure that effortlessly handles the latest AAA and VR game titles in the highest possible resolution and with maximum detail level. The XMG ULTRA 17, as the new definition of limitless, portable high performance, also puts even well-equipped desktop PCs from the high-end segment in their place in terms of connection and memory equipment. via XMG

Coming to the specifications, the XMG Ultra 17 will come with three CPU options, the top SKU will be the Core i9-10900K with 10 cores and 20 threads followed by the Core i7-10700K with 8 cores & 16 threads and the Core i5-10600K with 6 cores and 12 threads. The motherboard for the Ultra 17 is based on the premium Z490 PCH which offers better I/O capabilities than the B450 chipset that is featured on the XMG APEX 15 motherboard with Ryzen CPUs.







In terms of graphics cards, you get a bigger and more high-end variety to select from. The 3rd Gen Ryzen powered XMG APEX 15 only features either an RTX 2060 (Refresh) or an RTX 2070 (Refresh). The XMG Ultra 17 comes with the RTX 2070 (Refresh), RTX 2070 SUPER, and the RTX 2080 SUPER. All discrete graphics cards on the XMG Ultra 17 are 8 GB GDDR6 variants and feature TGPs ranging from 115W to 200W.

The display also gets a major boost with a 17.3" Full HD, 240 Hz G-Sync Ready IPS display, and a 2nd variant which also features G-SYNC but with an unknown refresh rate. The AMD based model only supports 144 Hz refresh rate and a full HD, 15.6" IPS display. You also get more DDR4 memory options on the Ultra 17 with 4 DDR4 DIMM slots allowing for up to 128 GB capacities while the APEX 15 only features two DDR4 DIMM slots with up to 64 GB capacity support. The Ultra comes with a larger battery rated at 97Wh and 2 280W PSU.

XMG has only listed one model for now and as expected, based on the specifications, it features a very high price compared to the AMD model. The Intel Core i7-10700K configuration with an RTX 2070 SUPER ends up around 2799 EUR whereas a similar configuration with Ryzen 9 3950X, the RTX 2070 (Refresh, not SUPER), and the aforementioned 15.6" display costs 2242 EUR. The Ryzen 9 3900 CPU config with the same specs costs 1808 EUR while the Ryzen 7 3700X configuration which features the same core and thread count as the Core i7-10700K ends up for a total price of 1766 EUR. You should also consider the fact that we have already seen AMD Ryzen 3rd Gen CPUs delivering great performance results and overall efficiency even in 65W configurations on the XMG APEX 15 design.

In addition to the core specifications, you get a total of 4 M.2 ports, 3 USB 3-2 Gen 2 (Type-A), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (Type-C), 1 Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), 2 Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI 2.0, a single 2.5 Gigabit LAN port and an HD audio jack. The whole thing also weighs in more at 3.8 Kg.

XMG's Ultra 17 premium notebooks with socketed Intel CPUs are expected to go on pre-order on 20th May 2020 with availability at the end of June 2020. We will be posting more details about other configurations and their respective prices as they are revealed.