XIGMATEK Announces the OMG! mATX PC Case

XIGMATEK has announced the OMG! PC case, which features the PC case's name located on the front panel with a red & black, dual-tone color design. This case also features a 0.5mm thick mATX chassis structure as well as a tempered glass side panel on the left side of the PC case. This case also features compatibility for both air & liquid cooling and significantly larger internal components for higher-end systems.

The OMG! PC case's front panel features a two-toned design and the OMG! Lettering features a meshed grill intake, on the side of the case also features an intake vent on the left side of the front panel. For cooling, this case features support for two 120 or 140mm case fans to be mounted to the front of the case. The top of the case features support for two 120 mm case fans and a single 120 mm fan mounted to the rear of the case. For liquid cooling, this case features support for a 240 mm radiator to be mounted to the front and the top of the case and a single 120 mm radiator to be mounted on the rear of the case.

This PC case features some fantastic component limitations, the CPU Coolers for up to 170 mm, and this case can support a graphics card of up to 320 mm. The PSU shroud allows for a PSU length of up to 165 mm, and a motherboard can feature support for either a mini-ITX or an mATX motherboard. This case also features easy cable management and a PSU shroud to keep the internals of your PC looking neat and tidy.

The OMG! PC case has a fair amount of IO port; this includes a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and dual HD Audio ports. Inside the PC case, there is space for two 2.5" SSDs and two 3.5" HDD drives. Sadly, at this point, pricing for this case has not been revealed by XIGMATEK.