BitFenix Announces Two New Cases, The Nova Mesh SE and the Nova Mesh SE TG

BitFenix announces the Nova Mesh SE and the Nova Mesh SE TG PC cases, offer both aesthetics alongside some fantastic features. These features include a front panel designed to allow for high airflow while still having easy to clean removable dust filters. BitFenix has yet to release any pricing information regarding or when these PC cases will be available for purchase.

The Nova Mesh SE and Nova Mesh SE TG PC cases both the same front panel design, which features three different sections. These sections include a High-Density Mesh, a Dust Filter, and the Front Panel. These sections allow for fantastic airflow for the installed components. This High-Density mesh and dust filter ensure that dust particles are caught well before they enter the chassis, allowing for a much cleaner look to the entire case.

The Nova Mesh SE TG PC case comes in four different colors, Black body with Black mesh, Black body with Red mesh, White body with White mesh, and White body with Purple mesh.

The Nova Mesh SE TG PC case features a clean mesh design with four 120 mm ARGB fans pre-installed, and since these cases come included with BitFenix's new 6+6 controller, which can synchronize all the lighting throughout the PC case. This new controller offers to support ASUS AURA Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome Sync, and even Gigabyte's RGB Fusion 2.0; this wide range of motherboard RGB software support allows for users to create a variety of different lights and coloring.

For compatibility, these cases feature a graphics card length of 315 mm and an ATX PSU with a maximum length of 200 mm, but BitFenix suggests up to 190 mm. The Nova Mesh SE TG and Nova Mesh SE PC case offers an Air Cooler with a length of up to 154 mm. These PC cases offer a cable management space offering an easy way to cable route all the required PC cords.

These cases also feature a modular hard drive cage offering support for up to 2 hard drives and two more SSD mounting spaces on the motherboard tray's back.

BitFenix has yet to announce when these cases will be available for purchase or what these PC cases will cost.