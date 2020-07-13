Xiaomi Redmi 9A Global Variant Is Out – Get It for Just $99

The budget phones are experiencing quite a revolution with amazing products being introduced in the under-$100 category. One of the latest additions is Xiaomi Redmi 9A, bringing 6.53-inch display and a 5000mAh battery!

Need a second phone or perhaps a second screen considering everyone is gaming, live-streaming and working at the same time these days? Why to burn out your $999 phone when you can get a second screen for just $99. Unlocked, long battery life, two SIMs - quarantine sorted.

6.53-inch HD + DotDrop Display Offers Immersive View Experience

5000mAh Larger Battery for Longer Lifespan

13MP AI Rear Camera: f/2.2, AF, 74 ° FOV | Front Camera: 5MP f / 2.2, 83 ° FOV

AI Face Recognition to Simplify Unlock

MediaTek Helio G25 | 2.0GHz, Octa Core

2GB + 32GB | TF Card Up to 512GB (not included)

Service Provider: Unlocked

SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM

Package includes: Cell Phone, Charger, SIM Needle, USB Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card









Head over to this link for more details about the product, network compatibility, and if you can avail the free shipping offer.