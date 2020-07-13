Xiaomi Redmi 9A Global Variant Is Out – Get It for Just $99

1 hour ago
The budget phones are experiencing quite a revolution with amazing products being introduced in the under-$100 category. One of the latest additions is Xiaomi Redmi 9A, bringing 6.53-inch display and a 5000mAh battery!

Need a second phone or perhaps a second screen considering everyone is gaming, live-streaming and working at the same time these days? Why to burn out your $999 phone when you can get a second screen for just $99. Unlocked, long battery life, two SIMs - quarantine sorted.

Here are the specs of Xiaomi Redmi 9A

  • 6.53-inch HD + DotDrop Display Offers Immersive View Experience
  • 5000mAh Larger Battery for Longer Lifespan
  • 13MP AI Rear Camera: f/2.2, AF, 74 ° FOV | Front Camera: 5MP f / 2.2, 83 ° FOV
  • AI Face Recognition to Simplify Unlock
  • MediaTek Helio G25 | 2.0GHz, Octa Core
  • 2GB + 32GB | TF Card Up to 512GB (not included)
  • Service Provider: Unlocked
  • SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM
  • Package includes: Cell Phone, Charger, SIM Needle, USB Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card
Head over to this link for more details about the product, network compatibility, and if you can avail the free shipping offer.

- Relevant: Get ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 2-Day Battery for Just $92.99

