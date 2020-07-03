Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is currently available for just €85,37 (or £77.64) for the next two days or until stocks last. Known for its "2-day battery," whether you need a secondary phone or an additional screen for live-streaming content or watching videos during these lockdowns, this budget Android phone brings all the usual goodness at an amazingly low price.

The device claims to offer up to 20 hours of YouTube playback, 12 hours of gaming, or 28 hours of web browsing supported by its massive battery. Talk about being the perfect phone for this quarantine!

Qualcomm SnapDragon 636, a 5000mAh battery, 6-inch display with the resolution of 2160 x 1080, and an 8MP front camera, Max Pro M1 is one amazing product with up to date security software. The product page carries a rating of 4.71, with one latest review confirming their device received the May 2020 security patch.

Why Max Pro M1?

Zenfone Max Pro M1 brings dual bokeh cameras for perfect portraits and MaxBox volume booster for perfect sound. It also has two SIM slots supporting 4G LTE speeds up to 400Mbps and a microSD slot that lets you expand your storage up to 2TB. Too much for an under €100 phone? There's more... Think facial recognition and damp fingerprint recognition!

Here's the list of some of the specs of this wonder of a budget phone:

CPU: Qualcomm SnapDragon 636

Screen Size: 18:9, 6-inch Full HD+

Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels

Storage: 4GB+64GB OR 3GB+32GB

Front Camera: 8.0MP

Rear Camera: 16.0MP+5.0MP

Storage Extend: Up to 2TB

Battery: 5000mAh

SIM Card: Dual SIM Dual Standby

OS: Android

Weight: 180 g (6.34 oz)

Colors: Black and Silver (choose on the product page)

Head over to this link to get Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 for €85,37 or £77.64. The product is shipping from France, which means free shipping and no customs issues.