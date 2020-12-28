Xiaomi Mi 11, the First Snapdragon 888 Flagship Goes Official – Sports Gorilla Glass Victus, 1,500 Nits Peak Brightness, 4,600mAh Battery, More

With the Snapdragon 888 announced by Qualcomm not too long ago, it wouldn’t take long for the chipset maker’s partners to unveil flagships shortly and the first one from Xiaomi is here. It’s called the Mi 11 and packs a ton of impressive specifications for a competitive price. Let us check out all the core details here so you be the judge if this will be your next daily driver or not.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Also Packs a High Refresh Rate Display and a Respectable Camera Configuration

Strange enough, there is no Mi 11 Pro version offered alongside the Mi 11, but as you read on, you’ll find that this single model has more than enough to offer to customers. Alongside the powerful chipset, the flagship smartphone touts a vapor cooling chamber, so it’s able to keep the innards running cool. Customers can also choose between the 8GB RAM and the 12GB RAM variant, with the memory being the faster and efficient LPDDR5.

The Mi 11 also offers 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 of internal storage, which should be plentiful for many customers, and to remind you, there are no expandable storage options here. Coming to the display, the Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a large 6.81-inch OLED screen with a 3200 x 1440 resolution. Also, keep in mind that it’s a 120Hz panel that delivers a 240Hz touch response rate, just in case you wanted to experience that buttery-smooth UI and animations. Perhaps one of the best qualities of the Mi 11 is its peak 1,500 nits brightness counter.

The display is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra the first to adopt this. Keeping everything powered is a generous 4,600mAh battery that can be topped up through a wired solution or, if you wish, and charge can be delivered wirelessly too. The Xiaomi Mi 11 supports 55W wired charging, while wireless charging is pegged at 50W. There’s also reverse wireless charging support, but it’s limited to 10W.

Of course, no flagship camera can be complete without the camera. The Mi 11 flaunts the following specifications.

Primary camera - 108MP with F/1.85 aperture, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, OIS support present.

Secondary camera - 13MP ultrawide unit with F/2.4 aperture, 123-degree FOV.

Tertiary camera - 5MP telephoto macro with F/2.4 aperture.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 also supports 8K video recording at 30FPS, in case you wanted to record footage at the aforementioned resolution.

Pricing and Availability

Now it’s time to check whether or not all of this powerful hardware is worth your hard-earned dollar. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is always available in several models, with all relevant details provided below.

8GB RAM/128GB storage model - 3,999 Yuan or $612 using direct currency conversion

8GB RAM/256GB storage model - 4,299 Yuan or $657 using direct currency conversion

12GB RAM/256GB storage model - 4,699 Yuan or $719 using direct currency conversion

All variants will be available starting January 1. Do you think the Xiaomi Mi 11 is competitive at this price for all that's being offered? Tell us down in the comments.