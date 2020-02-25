Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 Gaming Smartphone to Have a 270Hz Touch Sample Rate, Increasing Overall Responsiveness

Gaming smartphones with high refresh rate displays coupled with super-fast touch sample rates are slowly gaining momentum in the market. With the previous-generation Black Shark 2 Pro offering a 240Hz touch sample rate, it looks like the Black Shark 3 is expected to take things further thanks to a 270Hz touch sample rate support.

Higher Touch Sample Rate Will Deliver More Than Twice the Information, Making the Display Appear More Fluid on the Black Shark 3

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun revealed that the upcoming Black Shark 3 will deliver a 270Hz touch sample rate, but to remind you, it’s not the same as having a 270Hz refresh rate. For those that are confused about this, it simply means that the Black Shark 3’s display will gather more than twice the information on where the user is interacting with it. This will make animations and overall responsiveness much faster on the upcoming gaming smartphone. Xiaomi hasn’t teased the actual refresh rate of the Black Shark 3, though we believe it will either be a 120Hz or 144Hz display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Sells Out in Just 60 Seconds but Future Stock May Be in Short Supply for a Limited Time

Making a jump from 240Hz to 270Hz should have a small effect on the battery life, but if the Black Shark 3 is equipped with a decent-sized cell, it won’t matter much for the user. Another improvement that’s expected to arrive for the upcoming flagship is single-finger touch latency reduction. Lei Jun stated that the display would be fine-tuned to deliver a 24ms touch latency, down from 28ms. Though the co-founder didn’t mention the remaining specifications of the gaming flagship, it’s not difficult to guess.

We would have appreciated if the Black Shark 3 would be fueled by the rumored Snapdragon 865 Plus, but since its announcement is taking place on March 3, Xiaomi will have no choice but to incorporate a Snapdragon 865 instead. This SoC will be coupled with ample amounts of LPDDR5 RAM. Samsung recently announced that it has kicked off mass production of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM packages based on the second-generation 10nm architecture, so it’s not difficult to imagine the Black Shark 3 sporting as much memory as a high-end notebook.

The rest of the hardware we’ll get to know during the official unveiling, so stay tuned for that. As for the increased 270Hz touch sample rate, do you think this change is more than enough to force you to upgrade? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: ITHome