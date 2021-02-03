XFX seems to be preparing a toned-down version of their Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319 graphics card known as the QICK 319 series. The cards do look very alike but there are subtle differences, mainly in the design department that makes this product different than the more premium MERC variant.

XFX Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 Graphics Card Pictured, Custom Design With Triple-Fan Cooling & Slightly Lower Price Than MERC 319 Models

The XFX Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 graphics card looks pretty much the same as the MERC 319 variant. Some of the main features of the card include a custom PCB design, a dual BIOS switch, and a massive cooler that is known as XFX Ghost Thermal design. The card even features the same clocks as the MERC 319 variant, rated at 1980 MHz Game and 2190 MHz boost.

The card will feature a black color scheme and what seems to be either white and silver texturing around the fans and shroud. The front shroud features a triple-fan design and takes up 3 slots of space. The Radeon RX 6800 Speedster QICK 319 series cards will feature 13 fan blades each on the triple-fans incorporated by the shroud with a ball bearing design. The main shroud also comes with an aluminum cast to give off a more premium look. A large aluminum backplate acts as a heat spreader on the back while also featuring a cutout to dissipate hot air out of the back of the card.





As for the underlying heatsink, the XFX Radeon RX 6800 Speedster QICK 319 comes attached with a massive aluminum fin array that features a total of seven 6mm heat pipes. The GPU and GDDR6 memory is attached to a copper base plate to dissipate heat effectively. The PCB also has a rigid aluminum cast tray which acts as a support bracket and offers extra durability to prevent the PCB from any bending. XFX has a large number of thermal pads over the vital components of the card too.

Coming to the key differences, while we can't spot any major changes, the side accent plate that comes with the 'Radeon RX 6800' logo is missing on the QICK variant. The card still uses dual 8-pin power connectors to boot. As for pricing, the card is listed for 8990 Swedish KR which is lower than the 9490 KR that the same retailer is asking for the Radeon RX 6800 MERC 319 variant.

