XFX has officially launched its flagship Big Navi custom graphics card, the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Merc 319. Although not the best naming for a graphics card, the Speedster Merc 319 a great design and comes with lots of cooling attached to its fully custom PCB design. It's definitely one of the nicer looking designs with its full black color scheme that would look great within any PC.

XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Merc 319 Graphics Card Launched - Custom PCB, Triple-Slot Cooling & $1099 US Pricing

The graphics card takes a lot of inspiration from the THICC III variant we saw on the RX 5700 series cards and takes it up one notch by offering a more intimidating look. Some of the main features of the card include a 14+2 phase PCB design which is a boost over the 11+2 phases featured on the reference RX 6900 XT, a dual BIOS switch and a massive cooler that is known as XFX Ghost Thermal design.

Gigabyte Unveils Radeon RX 6800 XT AORUS Master For $899 US, RX 6800 XT Gaming OC For $849 US & RX 6800 AORUS For $719 US









The card will feature a black color scheme and what seems to be either white or silver texturing around the fans and shroud. The front shroud features a triple-fan design and takes up 3 slots of space. The Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Merc 319 series cards will feature 13 fan blades each on the triple-fans incorporated by the shroud with a ball bearing design. The main shroud also comes with an aluminum cast to give off a more premium look. A large aluminum backplate acts as a heat spreader on the back while also featuring a cutout to dissipate hot air out of the back of the card.

As for the underlying heatsink, the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Merc 319 comes attached with a massive aluminum fin array that features a total of seven 6mm heat pipes. The GPU and GDDR6 memory is attached to a copper base plate to dissipate heat effectively. The PCB also has a rigid aluminum cast tray which acts as a support bracket and offers extra durability to prevent the PCB from any bending. XFX has a large number of thermal pads over the vital components of the card too.

The XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster Merc 319 comes with a factory overclock that pushes the card up to 2105 MHz base and 2340 MHz boost clocks. The card is provided power through dual eight-pin connectors. As for pricing, the card has been listed at Newegg and Best Buy for $1099 US however it's currently out of stock which is to be expected of this generation of graphics cards.