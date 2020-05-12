Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Time Attack Mode Revealed With New Screenshots

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature a challenge mode that is not available in the original release or the Nintendo 3DS port.

Today, it has been confirmed that the soon to be released Nintendo Switch remaster will feature a Time Attack mode. This mode, which will be accessed from a portal found near the Furnace in Colony 9, will task players with clearing waves of enemies in both Free and Restricted modes as quickly as possible. Upon completion, players will receive Nopon Crystals that can be exchanged for rewards like new equipment, gems, and even new costumes for all party members.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is getting shown quite a bit lately. Last week, Nintendo shared a brand new trailer focused on the main cast as well as on the new Future Connected Epilogue. A Japanese overview trailer has also been shared earlier this month, focusing on the game's exploration and combat mechanics.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature massive visuals improvements over the original release as well as the already mentioned Future Connected Epilogue which will be set one year after the events of the main story.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide.