Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Time Attack Mode Revealed With New Screenshots
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature a challenge mode that is not available in the original release or the Nintendo 3DS port.
Today, it has been confirmed that the soon to be released Nintendo Switch remaster will feature a Time Attack mode. This mode, which will be accessed from a portal found near the Furnace in Colony 9, will task players with clearing waves of enemies in both Free and Restricted modes as quickly as possible. Upon completion, players will receive Nopon Crystals that can be exchanged for rewards like new equipment, gems, and even new costumes for all party members.
今日は本編に追加された、新しいあそび「タイムアタック」をゴショーカイしますも！
その名の通り、なるべく短い時間でモンスターを倒すんですも。タイムアタックの入口は、こんな光が目印ですも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/qH3mxVoVGI
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
光の中に入ると、ノポン・ダイセンニンがお待ちしていますも！話しかけると、ストーリーの進み具合に応じて課題が選べるんですも。
課題は自由にパーティーを組んで挑戦する「フリー」と決められた条件で挑戦する「リミテッド」の2種類があるんですも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/fDAXWj6Wy7
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
タイムアタックで手に入るノポンクリスタルは、装備やジェムと交換することができるんですも！
どれも冒険の役に立つこと間違いなし！ぜひぜひ、チャレンジしてみてくださいも。#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/I5UokKnCUB
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
実は、ノポンクリスタルと交換できる装備には新しいものもあるんですも！ここでちょびっとだけご紹介。みんななかなかイカしてますも！
この他にも新しい装備はあるらしいので、ぜひ探してみてくださいも！#ゼノブレイド pic.twitter.com/3stTDdTfWn
— ゼノブレイド総合 (@XenobladeJP) May 12, 2020
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is getting shown quite a bit lately. Last week, Nintendo shared a brand new trailer focused on the main cast as well as on the new Future Connected Epilogue. A Japanese overview trailer has also been shared earlier this month, focusing on the game's exploration and combat mechanics.
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature massive visuals improvements over the original release as well as the already mentioned Future Connected Epilogue which will be set one year after the events of the main story.
The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide.
