Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Gets New Overview Trailer, Epilogue Screenshots
A new Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition trailer has been released online today, showing more of the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive JRPG.
The new trailer, which has only been released in Japanese as of now, provides an overview of the game as well as a first look at the Epilogue called Future Connected. You can find the trailer below.
The Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition official Japanese website has also been updated today, providing some new details on the aforementioned Future Connected epilogue and some brand new screenshots. The epilogue will be set on the Bionis' Shoulder, which is never explored in the main campaign, and will see Shulk, Melia and some new Nopon companions fight against a mysterious enemy called Mist Beast. As revealed yesterday, a new battle system is also included in the Epilogue, tied to the new Nopon companions that will join Shulk on his new journey.
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th. The game will feature visuals enhancements as well as new content.
The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter