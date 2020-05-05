Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition New Trailer Introduces Main Cast, Future Connected Epilogue

A new Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition trailer has been released online today, focusing on the game's main cast.

The new trailer showcases all of the game's playable characters as well as battle sequences, cutscenes, and more. A new look at the Future Connected epilogue is also provided at the end of the trailer, which you can watch below.

Let's meet the cast of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Look forward to getting better acquainted with them when this sprawling RPG adventure arrives May 29th!

Another Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition trailer has been released online last week. Released only in Japanese, the overview trailer provided a good look at the game's combat and exploration mechanics, as well as a first look at the new epilogue story set one year after the events of the main story.

The Future Connected epilogue is only one of the new features included in the upcoming remaster.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch this month, on May 29th.