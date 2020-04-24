Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Will Include Both Original and Remastered Soundtracks

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will give players the ability to choose between the original soundtrack and the remastered version.

The Official Nintendo Australia Twitter profile confirmed today that the upcoming Definitive Edition will come with the option to choose between the two soundtracks at launch. A preview of the remastered Colony 9 theme has also been shared, and you can find it below.

🔊 Kick back and enjoy the re-recorded Colony 9 theme from #XenobladeChronicles: Definitive Edition. Choose from either the original or remastered soundtrack when your adventure starts 29 May! pic.twitter.com/dvb703yYjE — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 24, 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will come with a lot of visuals improvements that will enhance the game's great character and location design. Last week, we got a new look at the remastered character models, which obviously look more detailed than the original models seen in the Wii and New 3DS releases.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is setting out to be the best way to enjoy the role-playing game developed by Monolith Software, but it sadly won't include the New 3DS version exclusive features, such as the model viewer, sound test mode and amiibo features.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is also coming with new, never seen before content. The upcoming remaster will include the Future Connected epilogue, set one year after the events of the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide