Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition New Comparison Video Highlights Massive Graphics Improvements

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is going to be a massive improvement over the Wii and the New 3DS releases, as highlighted by a new video that has been shared online.

The comparison video, put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares the Definitive Edition footage and screenshots that have been shared so far with the Wii and New 3DS releases. Needless to say, the Nintendo Switch release is a massive improvement over both.

The Definitive Edition of one of the best JRPGs ever released on Nintendo consoles will not just feature enhanced graphics and a remastered soundtrack, but also some new content in the form of a new epilogue story starring Shulk and Melia called Future Connected.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed! Experience the majesty of the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition game when it launches for Nintendo Switch on May 29. On the same day, the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Works Set will also launch, featuring a 250-page artbook full of beautiful landscapes, imposing monsters and more. Set on the bodies of two huge titans, Xenoblade Chronicles asks players to wield the Monado blade to save the world from destruction. With ordinary weapons having no effect on the machine race known as the Mechon, the power of the Monado blade is the only hope. The hero, Shulk, uses it to fight the Mechon and see glimpses of the future.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide.