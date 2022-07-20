Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Receives Overview Trailer Ahead of Next Week’s Launch on the Switch

Nintendo has released a new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 overview trailer ahead of next week’s launch on the Nintendo Switch.

This 8-minute-long overview trailer shows the game’s setting, story, characters, and combat, most of which were already revealed. Nonetheless, fans of the series will want to check the new trailer out while they wait for the game to launch next week. Watch the trailer down below:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was officially announced back in February of this year during a Nintendo Direct broadcast. The sequel to 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was first slated for a release this September, but Nintendo and Monolith Soft announced that it would be launching earlier back in April of this year.

As the latest entry in the critically acclaimed role-playing series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can also serve as an entry point for anyone looking to become engrossed in an immense RPG world with dynamic characters, a rich narrative and epic scope! In Aionios, the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are two opposing nations, Keves and Agnus, whose soldiers fight every day with their lives on the line. Six soldiers hailing from both these warring nations are tasked to take part in a special mission. Can these characters, once filled with mutual hatred, find a path that lets them all live? In this spellbinding tale, you’ll get to journey with these fate-defying hopefuls to learn the truths of their world – a place where every victory in battle and each setback is another chance to change the course of history and triumph over an uncertain destiny