Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Announced by Monolith Soft; Coming to Switch in September

The third part of the Xenoblade Chronicles saga has been announced by Nintendo and Monolith Soft earlier today during the February Direct. This new entry in the series will allow players to continue the story set by both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as players take on a new grand tale with "life" as its central theme.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will take the role of protagonists Noah and Mio who are embroiled amidst a battle between the hostile nations of Keeves and Agnus. Six characters who hail from these nations will set off on an epic quest. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will have music handled by artists who contributed to the series in the past.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 below:

Tetsuya Takahashi, executive director at Monolith Soft, had the following to say regarding the announcement in a letter to the fans of the series:

The key visual features a broken great sword of Mechonis and the body of the Urayan Titan with a gaping wound. I imagine everyone who saw the trailer was quite surprised by the final scene. What is this visual hinting at? I can’t reveal that just yet. What I can tell you is that this visual was conceived quite some time ago. More precisely speaking, we came up with it sometime between the end of the development of Xenoblade Chronicles and the beginning of the development of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. So, it’s not something we recently added to the series. [...] We believe the game will be enjoyable for both those who’ve played Xenoblade Chronicles or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, as well as those who will be playing a Xenoblade Chronicles game for the first time. [...] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a new adventure bringing together the worlds of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 to take players into the future. While there is still some time left before the release of the game, I hope you’ll look forward to it.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is bound to release on Nintendo Switch exclusively come September 2022.