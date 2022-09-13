Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 Brings a New Character and Challenge Modes

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s been out for some time now, and the game has a DLC pass meant to provide additional content through four Expansion Pass Volumes. The first one’s already out, and players can purchase the Expansion Pass and access it themselves. Today, at the September 13th Nintendo Direct, there’s more information for the Expansion Pass.

If you may remember, there was a roadmap released some time ago that revealed what the new Expansion Pass Waves for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would contain. The second one will be upon us next month and has some new content, including the new character Ino. Ino’s inclusion comes with a brand-new questline related to her.

Completing this quest line will enable you to recruit and use her in the main game, giving you more classes to use in battles. This update will also include brand-new Challenge Battles, which will test players with various limitations and difficult fights meant to be, well, a challenge. Additionally, players will have access to brand-new costumes available in the update, as well.

You can watch a trailer explaining this new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass... Err... Expansion, below:

This update is scheduled to release on October 13th, 2022, and players who hold the Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can access these features after updating the game. Those who don’t will need to purchase the Expansion Pass in order to access the content. Purchasing the Expansion Pass will also give you access to the first wave of content.

The next two Expansion Pass waves have no release date as of current, but Expansion Pass Wave 4 will have a big story mode expansion that will almost reflect the size of Torna: The Golden Country. However, we’ll update you as soon as more information on that is released.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch. The game’s Expansion Pass can be purchased via the Nintendo eShop, and provides access to all of the other DLC released thus far (Wave 1 has already been released).