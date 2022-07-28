Menu
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Story DLC Same Size as Torna, Series to Go on “as Long as Possible”

Nathan Birch
Jul 28, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 promises to be the biggest entry yet in a series already known for very big games, and even after you exhaust the core game, there will be more to come. Nintendo and developer Monolith Soft have promised a full story expansion for Xenoblade 3, and the game’s producer Genki Yakota says it will likely be the size of the Xenoblade 2 expansion Torna – The Golden Country. For the record, that expansion was around 20 hours long, so fans should have plenty to dig their teeth into.

"This is something to consider after you have played this game, but we are offering an additional Expansion Pass. We will be adding a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass, and we are thinking of making its volume of content as large as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope that those who enjoyed that content, as well as newcomers, will pick it up. It will be quite a high volume of content that will not let you down... I'm talking about the volume again."

Meanwhile, despite Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being billed as the finale to the story started in the original game, Yakota assures fans that the series is not over and will be kept going “as long as possible.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Expansion Pass will set you back $30 and offer new content thought 2022 and 2023, including the story DLC mentioned above. Here’s what you can expect

"Broaden the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with a paid Expansion Pass. From the game’s launch through the end of 2023, players can get additional content that will be released in four waves to enhance their journey through Aionios. The content will include helpful items, new outfits and colour variants, challenge battles, new quests, new Hero characters and, finally, a new story scenario."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on Nintendo Switch tomorrow (July 29).

