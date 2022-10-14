Xenoblade Chronicles 3 1.2.0 Update Introduces Support for New DLC and More; Sneak Peak at Wave 3 DLC Released

A new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 update is now live worldwide, introducing support for newly released DLC and more.

The 1.2.0 update allows access to the new Expansion Pass DLC, which includes a new Hero and related quests as well as Challenge Mode. Additionally, the update makes it easier to obtain the Soyprimo Sauce, increases the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using Flash Fencer's Acceleration Art, and more.

Game Spec: Additions and Changes

Added function to receive Expansion Pass 2.

The availability of “Soyprimo Sauce” was previously restricted outside of the progress of a certain quest, so now the City Caravan shop located in the City will sell Soyprimo Sauce.

Increased the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using the Flash Fencer’s “Acceleration” Art.

Fixes

Fixed Collectopedia items “Gogol Dalm”, and “Gogol Olipple”, previously unavailable in Ver. 1.1.1, so that they can now be acquired.

Fixed an issue in which a character’s audio of falling in battle would play over the sound of them falling down before the screen faded to black.

Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Shortly after the release of the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC, publisher Nintendo shared a sneak peek at the Expansion Pass Vol.3 DLC, which will include another new Hero and new kings of Challenge Battles.

Check out a sneak peek at Wave 3 of the #XenobladeChronicles3 Expansion Pass. You’ll get to meet a new Hero and face new kinds of Challenge Battles. Looking ahead, Wave 4 will feature a new original story scenario. pic.twitter.com/qM3slPnLrN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Live to fight and fight to live in a warring world with a dark secret

Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations at the center of this conflict, on a heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence.

A group of six characters from these nations join together to awaken the colonies of Aionios to the underlying threat both nations face.

Traverse massive, fantastical sci-fi landscapes as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings behind the conflicts.