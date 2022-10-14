Menu
Company

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 1.2.0 Update Introduces Support for New DLC and More; Sneak Peak at Wave 3 DLC Released

Francesco De Meo
Oct 14, 2022, 06:35 AM EDT
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 update is now live worldwide, introducing support for newly released DLC and more.

The 1.2.0 update allows access to the new Expansion Pass DLC, which includes a new Hero and related quests as well as Challenge Mode. Additionally, the update makes it easier to obtain the Soyprimo Sauce, increases the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using Flash Fencer's Acceleration Art, and more.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Wave 2 Brings a New Character and Challenge Modes

Game Spec: Additions and Changes

  • Added function to receive Expansion Pass 2.
  • The availability of “Soyprimo Sauce” was previously restricted outside of the progress of a certain quest, so now the City Caravan shop located in the City will sell Soyprimo Sauce.
  • Increased the effect time bonus for Fusion Arts using the Flash Fencer’s “Acceleration” Art.

Fixes

  • Fixed Collectopedia items “Gogol Dalm”, and “Gogol Olipple”, previously unavailable in Ver. 1.1.1, so that they can now be acquired.
  • Fixed an issue in which a character’s audio of falling in battle would play over the sound of them falling down before the screen faded to black.
  • Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Shortly after the release of the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC, publisher Nintendo shared a sneak peek at the Expansion Pass Vol.3 DLC, which will include another new Hero and new kings of Challenge Battles.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.

  • Live to fight and fight to live in a warring world with a dark secret
  • Join Noah and Mio, members of the two opposing nations at the center of this conflict, on a heartfelt journey to end the cycle of violence.
  • A group of six characters from these nations join together to awaken the colonies of Aionios to the underlying threat both nations face.
  • Traverse massive, fantastical sci-fi landscapes as you expose the true enemy pulling the strings behind the conflicts.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order