Xenoblade Chronicles 3 May Be in the Works, Voice Actress Suggests

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may currently be in the works, according to what has been recently revealed by one of the original game voice actresses.

As reported by VGC, Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia in the original Xenoblade Chronicles, suggested that another entry in the series is coming in the future in a video call from a fan in June.

It was through my voiceover agent and I did it… god, when was the first game? Ten years ago? It was a long time ago. I did it pre-Doctor Who days and then when they did the second one, they asked me to come back. “And I think they’re going to do another,” she added, before pausing: “Common knowledge? Don’t know… Yeah I think they’re going to do another… Not sure if I’m allowed to say that.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcVjf-DuygM&t=112s

Given the series' popularity, it's not surprising that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may be in the works already, as it has been some time since the release of the second entry in the series. As Monolith Software has yet to confirm the game, however, we have to take this with a grain of salt.

The latest entry in the series is Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, released last year on Nintendo Switch. This edition of the game is truly the best way to experience it, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

While Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition doesn't entirely look like a new game, with remnants of Wii design clear to see, everything else about it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with modern JRPGs. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has an explosive story, mesmerizing worlds, dramatic cutscenes, and a lot of heart. If you're a JRPG fan and you haven't played Xenoblade Chronicles yet, you owe it to yourself to give this game a try.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.