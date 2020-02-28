xCloud to Allow Players to Stream PC Games in the Future – Rumor

Microsoft is continuing to improve its Project xCloud, and it seems like the service will be expanded considerably in the future to allow players to stream PC games in the vein of GeForce Now.

According to Brad Sams, Microsoft is currently working on this feature, but details are scarce at the moment. An announcement, however, is expected to come soon, so we won't have to wait too long to hear more about it.

With GeForce Now, NVIDIA is currently dealing with some issues with publishers, as several games have left the service, like all of Bethesda's games save Wolfenstein Youngblood, and all of Activision Blizzard games. Microsoft is likely making it enticing for publishers to allow players to stream their games through xCloud to avoid having to deal with the same issues NVIDIA has to for their streaming service.

With xCloud, players are able to enjoy Xbox games from the cloud on mobile phones and tablets, including titles like Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5 and Gears 5. The line-up has been recently updated with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Destiny 2 and a few other titles.

xCloud is still in beta and it is expected to launch fully this year. More information can be found on its official website.