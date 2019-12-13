Xbox Series X is the Official Name for Xbox Scarlett, Confirmed to Launch Holiday 2020

Note: This is a developing story. More detail will be added later.

Well, we didn’t see that one coming! At The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X, their official name for Xbox Scarlett. The new console, which they promise will set a new bar for console gaming, has a unique vertical form factor, which you can check out in the image above. Aside from that, Microsoft didn’t reveal many hard details about the system at The Game Awards, although I’m sure we’ll know more soon.

The Xbox Series X launches holiday 2020. Are you excited?